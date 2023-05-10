TSMC April 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – May 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for April 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for April 2023 was approximately NT$147.90 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent from March 2023 and a decrease of 14.3 percent from April 2022. Revenue for January through April 2023 totaled NT$656.53 billion, a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC April Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues April 2023 147,900 March 2023 145,408 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 1.7 March 2022 172,561 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (14.3) January to April 2023 656,533 January to April 2022 663,637 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (1.1)





