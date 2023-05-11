Alphawave Semi Update on Audit Process
LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada 10 May 2023 - Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, the "Company" or "Alphawave Semi") provides an update on the audit process for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
The Company has been informed by its external auditor, that a short amount of additional time will be required to complete its audit. It is expected that the audited 2022 financial results of the Company will now be published in the week commencing 15th May 2023.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave Semi: Q1 2023 Trading and Business Update
- Alphawave Semi: Q4 2022 Trading and Business Update
- Alphawave IP Group Plc Announces CFO Transition
- Alphawave Semi Showcases 3nm Connectivity Solutions and Chiplet-Enabled Platforms for High Performance Data Center Applications
- The Future of Semi Innovation from Disruptive Memory to Chiplets with Alphawave Semi
Breaking News
- Alphawave Semi Update on Audit Process
- CryoCMOS Consortium develops 4K & 77K transistor models to enable CryoIP development
- TSMC April 2023 Revenue Report
- CEVA, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- CEVA Acquires Spatial Audio Business from VisiSonics to Expand its Application Software Portfolio for Embedded Systems targeting Hearables and other Consumer IoT Markets
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page