Indian chip startups get seed funds from Sequoia Capital
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (May 14, 2023)
InCore Semiconductors and Mindgrove Technologies – both based in Chennai, India – have both received seed funding in rounds led by Sequoia Capital India.
In the case of InCore Semi the amount raised was US$3 million while Mindgrove has received about US2.3 million.
InCore was founded in 2018 and develops customized RISC-V processor cores aimed at application in such segments as automotive, industrial automation, and general electronics.
