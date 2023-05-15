proteanTecs to Present in Open Compute Project (OCP) Webinar on Silent Data Errors for Resilient Data Centers

HAIFA, Israel -- May 15, 2023 -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced that the company will participate in an Open Compute Project (OCP) educational webinar titled “Addressing Silent Data Errors for Resilient Data Centers.” Featuring experts from Google, IDC and proteanTecs, this webinar will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 8 am PDT/ 11 am EDT/ 5 pm CEST. To join, register here.

The webinar will be moderated by Cliff Grossner, Vice President of Market Intelligence & Innovation at Open Compute Project, and will include the following presenters:

Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President & General Manager, IDC

Rama Govindaraju, Director of Engineering, Google

Walter Abramsohn, Director of Product Marketing, proteanTecs

The webinar will highlight the magnitude of silent data corruption (SDC), the effects it has on the users’ trust of the system and the current best practices and available techniques to deal with it. In addition, the speakers will discuss innovative mechanisms that will greatly assist in reducing the magnitude of SDCs and how these solutions can optimize datacenter resilience.

“Silent data errors is an issue that is only going to multiply with the increased interest in AI driving an expansion of compute infrastructure,” said Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Vice President of Market Intelligence & Innovation at the Open Compute Project. “In this educational webinar, we will hear from industry experts as we explore how to meet the challenge to provide trusted computational systems at scale.”

proteanTecs is a member of the Open Compute Project Foundation, established over 10 years ago by 5 founding members including Meta (then Facebook), to create a collaborative community whose mission has evolved to become taking hyperscale-led innovations to everyone, meeting the growing demands on data center facilities and IT infrastructure.

About Open Compute Project

At the core of the Open Compute Project (OCP) is its Community of hyperscale data center operators, joined by telecom and colocation providers and enterprise IT users, working with vendors to develop open innovations that when embedded in products are deployed from the cloud to the edge. The OCP Foundation is responsible for fostering and serving the OCP Community to meet the market and shape the future, taking hyperscale led innovations to everyone. Meeting the market is accomplished through open designs and best practices, and with data center facility and IT equipment embedding OCP Community-developed innovations for efficiency, at-scale operations and sustainability. Shaping the future includes investing in strategic initiatives that prepare the IT ecosystem for major changes, such as AI & ML, optics, advanced cooling techniques, and composable silicon. Learn more at www.opencompute.org.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





