Rambus and Socionext Renew Patent License Agreement
SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 17, 2023 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Socionext Inc., a global leader in the design and development of innovative System-on-Chip products. Under the terms of the agreement, Socionext will continue to license the broad portfolio of Rambus patented technologies. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.
“We are very pleased to extend our patent license agreement with Socionext and to continue providing foundational innovations for their leading-edge SoCs,” said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship.”
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
Breaking News
- SiliconAlly: GigaPHY Testchip is back from Fabrication and Packaging
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
- proteanTecs' Die-to Die Interconnect Monitoring IP Passes TSMC9000 Pre-Silicon Assessment
- Rambus and Socionext Renew Patent License Agreement
- Arasan Announces immediate availability of its SUREBOOT™ Total xSPI PHY IP
Most Popular
- NXP and TSMC to Deliver Industry's First Automotive 16 nm FinFET Embedded MRAM
- Andes Technology Announces The New Product Line, AndesAIRE™, Ultimately Efficient AI/ML Solutions For Edge And End-Point Inference
- BrainChip and Teksun Demonstrate Rapid Adoption of AI Solutions at Embedded Vision Summit
- Ansys Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Diakopto, Expands Multiphysics Simulation Portfolio for Semiconductor Designers
- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY for GlobalFoundries 22nm SoC Designs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page