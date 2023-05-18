Rambus and Socionext Renew Patent License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 17, 2023 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Socionext Inc., a global leader in the design and development of innovative System-on-Chip products. Under the terms of the agreement, Socionext will continue to license the broad portfolio of Rambus patented technologies. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

“We are very pleased to extend our patent license agreement with Socionext and to continue providing foundational innovations for their leading-edge SoCs,” said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship.”

