proteanTecs' Die-to Die Interconnect Monitoring IP Passes TSMC9000 Pre-Silicon Assessment

Embedded agents monitor die-to-die connectivity and offer high-resolution visibility into advanced heterogeneous packaging

HAIFA, Israel, May 17, 2023 – proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that the company’s die-to-die interconnect monitoring agents passed the pre-silicon IP assessment stage in the TSMC9000 quality program. TSMC, the world’s leading semiconductor foundry, awards the TSMC9000 designation to IP solutions that pass their rigorous assessments.

The TSMC9000 program provides TSMC customers with a consistent and efficient way to review a set of baseline quality criteria and IPs designed for TSMC process technologies. The program is open to TSMC’s Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) IP Alliance Program members, which proteanTecs joined in early 2021. The IP Alliance provides the semiconductor industry's largest catalog of silicon-verified, production-proven, and foundry-specific IP.

“TSMC works closely with our OIP ecosystem partners to streamline and shorten our customers’ system on chip (SoC) design processes by providing a full spectrum of design solutions qualified for TSMC’s technologies,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with proteanTecs to help our mutual customers accelerate their silicon innovations with IP solutions that meets the highest standards for quality and time-to-market reliability.”

proteanTecs’ monitoring IP is the deep data generator behind the company’s interconnect monitoring solution, which offers comprehensive visibility into high bandwidth die-to-die interfaces. As the industry adopts heterogeneous systems, the testing of inter-die links is critical. Traditional approaches rely on low-granularity, pass-fail testing, and offer limited monitoring during field operation. Addressing this challenge, proteanTecs’ patented solution delivers parametric lane grading with 100-percent lane and pin coverage, at test and in mission-mode.

“Passing a rigorous assessment, such as the TSMC9000 program, is a testament to the quality of our monitoring technology," said Nir Sever, Senior Director of Business Development at proteanTecs. “We look forward to our continued partnership with TSMC and our continued participation in TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem.”

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





