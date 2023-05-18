Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 17, 2023 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.395 billion, compared to $1.279 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

"Synopsys generated excellent financial results and operational execution in the second quarter. We exceeded all our guidance targets, while reaching another quarterly revenue record," said Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO of Synopsys. "Our financial performance is the product of a relentless drive for technology innovation and years of building trust in our customer base. Our industry-leading AI-driven design platform, Synopsys.ai, unleashes our next wave of impact as our customers drive a groundswell of 'smart, secure, and safe' new products."

"Exceptional execution across the company drove strong quarterly financial performance," said Shelagh Glaser, CFO of Synopsys. "We have a resilient business model uncommon in software companies and remain confident in our business. We are raising our full year guidance and expect revenue growth of 14-15%, non-GAAP operating margin accretion of 150 basis points to 34.5%, and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 21-22%."

GAAP Results

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $272.9 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $294.8 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $393.3 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $390.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments

Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in three segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes digital and custom integrated circuit (IC) design software, verification hardware and software products, manufacturing-related design products, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) design software, optical products, professional services, and other; (2) Design IP, which includes our Synopsys IP portfolio; and (3) Software Integrity, which includes solutions that test software code for security vulnerabilities and quality defects, as well as professional and managed services. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial Targets

Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2023. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets (1)

(in millions except per share amounts)



Range for Three Months Ending Range for Fiscal Year Ending July 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,465 $ 1,495 $ 5,790 $ 5,830 GAAP Expenses $ 1,143 $ 1,163 $ 4,520 $ 4,565 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 970 $ 980 $ 3,790 $ 3,820 Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) $ - $ 2 $ 4 $ 8 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 155 158 155 158 GAAP EPS $ 1.88 $ 1.99 $ 7.44 $ 7.60 Non-GAAP EPS $ 2.70 $ 2.75 $ 10.77 $ 10.84 Operating Cash Flow ~ $1,650

(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on July 29, 2023 and October 28, 2023, respectively.

For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' third quarter and fiscal year 2023 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors

Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter in August 2023. Synopsys will post copies of the prepared remarks on its website following today's call. In addition, Synopsys makes additional information available in a financial supplement and corporate overview presentation, also posted on the corporate website.

Effectiveness of Information

The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and the corporate overview presentation (available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of May 17, 2023. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks made during the earnings conference call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this press release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements

Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed on or before June 8, 2023.

Financial Tables

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





