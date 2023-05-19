K-Best MIMO Decoder IP Core Available For Immediate Integration From Global IP Core

May 19, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The MIMO Decoder accepts two independent input streams, and the channel estimation matrix. The inputs to the MIMO Decoder are the estimated channel matrix and the received vector of symbols. Since the transmitted symbols could be pre-coded, some processing may be needed (optional) at the beginning of the detection. The QR decomposition is performed in preparation for the K-Best decoding. The outputs of the QR decomposition and are fed to the K-Best decoder.

Additional features include:

Related

MIMO MMSE Decoder





Includes QR Decomposition, Dynamic scale and K-best Decoder

Fixed Depth K-Best Decoder (K=16)

Achieves close-to ML BER performance

Supports synchronized streams with different QAM (from BPSK to 64 QAM) dependent on MIMO mode

Supports square and non-square QAM

Supports OFDM based systems with different Space Time Coding (STC)

Soft input soft output

Supports ( MIMO 2X2) or (MIMO 3X3) or (MIMO 4X4), selectable during run time

Related IP Core Products:

MIMO systems

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11n/ac

WiMAX 802.16e

LTE standard

RFID

DVB-NGH

Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com

About Global IP Core Sales

Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.





