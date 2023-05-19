K-Best MIMO Decoder IP Core Available For Immediate Integration From Global IP Core
May 19, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The MIMO Decoder accepts two independent input streams, and the channel estimation matrix. The inputs to the MIMO Decoder are the estimated channel matrix and the received vector of symbols. Since the transmitted symbols could be pre-coded, some processing may be needed (optional) at the beginning of the detection. The QR decomposition is performed in preparation for the K-Best decoding. The outputs of the QR decomposition and are fed to the K-Best decoder.
Additional features include:
|Related
| MIMO MMSE Decoder
- Includes QR Decomposition, Dynamic scale and K-best Decoder
- Fixed Depth K-Best Decoder (K=16)
- Achieves close-to ML BER performance
- Supports synchronized streams with different QAM (from BPSK to 64 QAM) dependent on MIMO mode
- Supports square and non-square QAM
- Supports OFDM based systems with different Space Time Coding (STC)
- Soft input soft output
- Supports ( MIMO 2X2) or (MIMO 3X3) or (MIMO 4X4), selectable during run time
Related IP Core Products:
- MIMO systems
- Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11n/ac
- WiMAX 802.16e
- LTE standard
- RFID
- DVB-NGH
Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com
About Global IP Core Sales
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
|
Search Silicon IP
Global IP Core Sales Hot IP
Related News
- DVB-S2X LDPC/ BCH Encoder and Decoder IP Core Available For Integration From Global IP Core
- DVB-T2 Demodulator + Decoder LDPC/ BCH IP Core Available For Immediate Implementation From Global IP Core
- DVB-RCS2 Turbo Decoder and Encoder IP Core Available For Integration From Global IP Core
- CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
- IEEE802.11n/ac/ax Wi-Fi LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
Breaking News
- K-Best MIMO Decoder IP Core Available For Immediate Integration From Global IP Core
- SiliconAlly: GigaPHY Testchip is back from Fabrication and Packaging
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
- proteanTecs' Die-to Die Interconnect Monitoring IP Passes TSMC9000 Pre-Silicon Assessment
- Rambus and Socionext Renew Patent License Agreement
Most Popular
- Ansys Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Diakopto, Expands Multiphysics Simulation Portfolio for Semiconductor Designers
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
- NXP and TSMC to Deliver Industry's First Automotive 16 nm FinFET Embedded MRAM
- Qualcomm Layoffs Spawned by Letter
- Weebit Nano to present recent ReRAM-based developments at the International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2023
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page