We don't compete with our customers - TSMC
TSMC pointed up a differentiator between itself and its two foundry rivals – Samsung and Intel – at a technology symposium in Hsinchu yesterday.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 19, 2023)
SMC CEO C.C. Wei said that TSMC was more reliable and trustworthy than its two rivals because “Our two competitors, one from South Korea and one based in California, develop their products,” reported the Taipei Times.
