Experts Weigh Impact of Intel-Arm Collaboration

By Anton Shilov, EETimes (May 15, 2023)

Intel Foundry Services and Arm agreed last month to optimize Arm’s IP for Intel’s upcoming 18A process technology (1.8 nm). The collaboration will focus on mobile designs and will undertake design technology co-optimization (DTCO) and system technology co-optimization (STCO), which means that Arm’s IP will be optimized both for Intel’s forthcoming production node and for the company’s advanced packaging technologies.

Intel Foundry Services and Arm will jointly fine-tune Arm’s IP using the DTCO methodology for Intel’s 18A manufacturing process to optimize performance, power and costs of upcoming designs. One of the key fruits of this collaboration will be development of “an Arm-based mobile SoC and silicon technology demonstration and reference platform for chip designs,” which is a rather broad definition of the work.

Meanwhile, Intel and Arm confirm that the work has commenced.

“The work will validate the performance, power and area utilization of Arm SoC designs on the Intel 18A process,” a spokesperson for Intel told EE Times.

Click here to read more ...







