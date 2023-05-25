TSMC lays out a killer roadmap

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 25, 2023)​

At TSMC’s European technology symposium in Amsterdam earlier this week, the company laid out it’s advanced technology roadmap for the next three years.

Currently N3, which entered volume production in Q4 2022, is the most advanced process.

Following it up is N3E which has passed technology qualification and achieved its performance and yield targets.

