China bars Micron ICs destined for key infrastructure
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (May 22, 2023)
Yesterday, China barred Micron from selling memories to suppliers of key domestic infrastructure following a security review.
China’s cyberspace regulator said that Micron had failed its network security review but did not say on what grounds.
