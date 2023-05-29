JESD204C PHY & Controller IP Cores with proven automotive compatibility are instantly licensable for extremely reliable performance for your SOC's

May 29, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Silicon Proven and mature JESD204C PHY and Controller Interface IP Cores in major Fabs and Nodes. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

This JESD204C PHY and Controller IP cores, which represents a significant advancement in high-speed data transmission and connectivity solutions is available for immediate license, this is a comprehensive solution designed to enable smooth integration and robust performance in a variety of applications, including data centres, 5G Communications, aerospace, and automotive industries.

The JESD204C standard delivers unprecedented data transfer rates, allowing for speedier communication between data converters, CPUs, and other system components. It can handle data rates of up to 32 Gbps. The new standard improves scalability by supporting multiple system architectures and topologies. It allows for effective synchronization and data link management, making it easier to integrate various devices into complicated systems.

JESD204C includes extensive error detection and correction methods, ensuring reliable data transmission over noisy channels. This feature boosts system performance and data integrity. JESD204C provides optimized power efficiency, lowering the energy footprint of data conversion and communication systems. It extends battery life in portable devices and reduces operational expenses in power-sensitive applications. With its standardized interface and protocol, JESD204C simplifies system integration. This allows for smooth interoperability across devices from different manufacturers, shortening product development cycles and encouraging industry collaboration.

The JESD204C standard represents a substantial advancement in data transfer efficiency, reliability, and scalability. It raises the bar for high-speed digital interfaces by providing improved performance, easier integration, and higher flexibility for a wide range of applications.

It was developed to eliminate the use of LVDS connections between data converters and their system host’s. It specifies a serial interface and protocol for signal sampling, synthesis, and synchronization in high-sample rate ADCs/DACs. This interface relies on synchronization, since it allows a single host controller to synchronize signal sampling and synthesis across numerous devices.

In addition to JESD204C IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI (CSI, DSI UniPro, UFS, RFFE, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 1G Ethernet, V-by-One, programmable SerDes, OnFi and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: JESD204C PHY & Controller IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Storage, Automotive, Modem Interface, Low Power Applications, Industrial and Communication System.

For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





