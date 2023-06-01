Design And Reuse

Semidynamics announces largest, fully customisable Vector Unit in the RISC-V market, delivering up to 2048b of computation per cycle for unprecedented data handling


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Semidynamics Technology Services Hot IP

 
See Semidynamics Technology Services IP >>

Related News

 
See Semidynamics Technology Services Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com