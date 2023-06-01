The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Joins Canada's Semiconductor Council

Markham, Canada, June 1st, 2023 --- The Six Semiconductor (TSS) of OPENEDGES Technology, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has joined Canada's Semiconductor Council (CSC) as a contributing platinum member, participating in the association's mandate to lead a National Semiconductor Strategy and Action Plan that positions Canada as a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and supply of semiconductor products in vital sectors.

There are immense potential and economic opportunities that lie within the semiconductor industry. By implementing this strategic plan, we can harness the power of innovation, research, and collaboration to drive Canada's semiconductor sector to new heights. The goal is to become not only a global developer and manufacturer but also a reliable supplier of semiconductor products that meet the growing demands of key sectors, such as electrified vehicles, medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial robotics.

By investing in the development of cutting-edge technologies, promoting research and development efforts, and fostering partnerships between industry, government, and academia, we can create a robust ecosystem that propels Canada to the forefront of the global semiconductor market.

This strategic plan is committed to promoting job creation, economic growth, and technological self-sufficiency within our nation. By nurturing a vibrant semiconductor industry, we can cultivate high-skilled jobs for Canadians, attract investments, and enhance our global competitiveness.

Image 1: The Six Semiconductor (TSS) winning the Best International Business Award from the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs

"As a Canadian semiconductor technology company, we understand the importance of establishing robust domestic semiconductor capabilities. By joining CSC, our aim is to champion the urgent need for on-shoring semiconductor technologies in Canada, solidifying the country's position as a global leader in semiconductor development and ecosystem.", said Richard Fung, CEO of The Six Semiconductor Inc.

"We welcome The Six Semiconductor Inc (TSS) as yet another rapidly scaling-up technology company joining Canada's Semiconductor Council (CSC) to help accelerate the growth and development of our semiconductor sector.", said Paul Slaby, Managing Director of Canada's Semiconductor Council.

CSC and TSS invite industry leaders, researchers, and stakeholders to join hands with us as we embark on this transformative journey. Together, we will pave the way for a prosperous future, ensuring that Canada remains at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and economic prosperity.

For more information or to take part in this initiative, please visit Canada's Semiconductor Council.

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.

About The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS)

TSS is a Canadian technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, which specializes in developing advanced high-speed DDR PHY IP solutions that cater to a wide range of applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), mobile devices, and automotive. The company's product portfolio includes PHY IPs for various memory standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, GDDR6, and HBM3, that are optimized for power and area. TSS's solutions are designed to be compatible with multiple technologies, foundries, and process nodes. The company's team of experts has a wealth of experience in the field and is dedicated to providing the industry with high-quality and reliable DDR PHY IP solutions. To learn more about TSS's products, visit their website at www.thesixsemi.com.





