Vtool appoints Incusolution to be its sales-channel partner in Korea

The new Vtool-Incusolution partnership will bring Vtool’s diversified offering to leading chipmakers in Korea, offering Vtool’s advanced verification and debugging tool Cogita-PRO, its RISC-V-based SoC framework Universa, and top-notch ASIC HW/SW services.

June 1, 2023, Tel Aviv, Israel – Vtool, the provider of the AI-based debugging EDA solution Cogita-PRO, the RISC-V SoC platform Universa, and end-to-end HW/SW design services, has announced today that it has partnered with korean-based Incusolution to be its sales-channel partner in Korea.

“We’ve identified a real need in Korea for our EDA tool, SoC platform, and design services,” said Hagai Arbel, Vtool founder and CEO. “Leading chipmakers in Korea will now have better access to our Cogita-PRO, Universa, and top-notch design services, which enable first-time-right silicon for our potential customers in Korea. We find Incusolution to be the right partner for facilitating our operations in Korea, and are happy to welcome them on board.”

“Our mission is to find the best design and verification solutions in the world, and introduce them to Korean customers,” said Min-Hee Son, Incusolution CEO. “We are pleased to introduce and support Vtool’s Cogita-PRO as a proven solution, and believe it to be the solution our local customers have been waiting for.”

About Vtool

Vtool answers to the ever-increasing need for faster, more reliable ASIC and FPGA development cycles, since 2014. Headquartered in Israel, it is an EDA verification company, RISC-V SoC adaptable platform provider, and ASIC and embedded SW design house led by industry experts and a growing team of 150 professionals. Operating out of Israel, Serbia, Poland, Greece, and India, Vtool serves top chipmakers worldwide by synergizing its three pillars. Vtool’s EDA solution, Cogita-PRO, ensures first-time-right silicon by applying visual analysis principles and AI-based algorithms, its ready-to-use RISC-V SoC framework, Universa, gives a head-start for developing SoC solutions faster, and Vtool’s professional services cover a wide portion of the HW/SW flow.

About Incusolution

Incusolution is a semiconductor company that provides high-quality SoC development solutions and SoC design services. Headquartered in Seoul since 2000, the company has discovered and introduced world-class EDA and IP solutions to the Korean market with the mission of satisfying our customers with the best solutions for efficient and effective semiconductor development.





