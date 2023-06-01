The game-changing addition of intoPIX JPEG XS codec by Providius heralds a new era of IP media analysis

The Providius Integration of intoPIX JPEG XS Codec Empowers Support for all Broadcast Formats, from ST2110-22 to IPMX

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, June 01, 2023 – intoPIX and Providius are unveiling the integration of the intoPIX JPEG XS technology into the Providius Broadcast Media Guard (BMG), which acquires, decodes, and analyzes a wide variety of IP media flows.

Providius offers cutting-edge solutions that passively analyze both the IT and the broadcast side of operations, providing a clear and concise picture of systems in real-time. The unique combination of network telemetry and media analysis on a single dashboard is what sets Providius apart, making them the trusted partner of numerous organizations worldwide.

The major benefit of adding to the BMG is that it enables supporting all broadcast formats including ST 2110-22 and IPMX. Without intoPIX, Providius’ customers would not be capable of viewing and analyzing IP media that uses JPEG XS for compression, therefore the intoPIX accelerated “FastTicoXS” codec is instrumental in unlocking visibility for these customers.

intoPIX provides a full-stack offer - FPGA, CPU, and GPU - of JPEG XS solutions with unique features and benefits, and is striving to ensure its customers have the best option for their platforms with the fastest software and smallest cores. This enables real-time and zero latency JPEG XS on a wider range of processors, and essentially gives more flexibility to the codec’s adopters. It doesn’t only include HD, 4K, and 8K encoders, and decoders: it also comes with additional reference designs, plugins, subsystem IP cores, and SDK for premium video streaming using JPEG XS, IPMX, and SMPTE ST2110.

To get more information about Providius’ BMG solution, visit their website. To learn more about the intoPIX JPEG XS technologies, go to www.intopix.com.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power, and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. www.intopix.com

About Providius

For nearly a decade, Providius has been a pioneering force in the Media & Entertainment industry, delivering unparalleled solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by organizations utilizing IP media and IT infrastructures in high-stakes, mission-critical environ-ments. Providius Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Canada. For more information on the products visit www.providius.com





