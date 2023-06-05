PVT Controller (Series 5) (Sub-system for complete PVT monitoring), TSMC N4P
Imperas at the RISC-V Summit Europe, June 5-9 2023
Imperas contributions include a keynote on RISC-V Processor Verification plus technical talks
June 5, 2023 -- Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in RISC-V models and simulation solutions, is a contributing sponsor for the RISC-V Summit Europe June 5-9 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Imperas will showcase solutions for RISC-V processor verification, custom instruction design flows, and software development, including a keynote on RISC-V Processor verification plus many other activities.
Keynote:
The RISC-V Verification Ecosystem with Open Standards and Commercial Tools
Speaker:
Simon Davidmann, President & CEO at Imperas Software
Abstract:
The freedom of RISC-V represents both new innovations in design and also the migration of verification responsibility. This keynote highlights the challenges facing SoC teams as they adopt RISC-V and provides a perspective on how the use of new verification standards and methodologies drives down cost, quality risk, and development time.
When:
Tuesday, June 6, 11:30am
Expo Presentation:
RISC-V Models for Verification, Software Development and Architectural Exploration
Speaker:
Simon Davidmann, President & CEO at Imperas Software
Abstract:
The design freedoms of RISC-V offer systems and SoC developers new flexibility to optimize a processor for the requirements of the target application. Now Architectural Exploration is not just about the configuration of multi-core designs, but the analysis of the application and potential advantages of custom instructions. Custom extension can boost the performance for a target class of operations, or support new multi-core communication methods.
Software development with virtual prototypes is well established, but new to RISC-V is the advantage of these platforms offer to end users migrating legacy applications to the new RISC-V based device, well before silicon is available.
For SoC teams optimizing a RISC-V processor they also need to address the additional challenge of RISC-V verification, open standards such as The RISC-V Verification Interface (RVVI) are helping the ecosystem support for standards-based test benches and Verification IP.
This talk highlights the RISC-V models that are unifying the hardware, software, and verification teams across all phases of RISC-V projects with dependable quality and efficiency.
When:
Tuesday, June 6, 1:30pm
Conference Presentation:
Hybrid Simulation with Emulation for RISC-V Software Bring Up and Hardware-Software Co-Verification
Speaker:
Jon Taylor, Imperas Software
Abstract:
Key to the success of RISC-V is the ecosystem of support available for software development and processor verification. As adopters explore the new design freedoms of RISC-V this has implications affecting software porting, development and bring up, plus the new requirements for RISC-V processor design verification. Software simulation coupled with hardware emulation addresses both these areas, providing a methodology for software development, whether porting software or new development, and for processor verification through hardware-software co-verification.
When:
Wednesday, June 7, 3:00pm
Exhibit:
Please visit the Imperas booth and see all the latest demonstrations of simulation and virtual platform technology for RISC-V based designs, including RISC-V processor Design Verification (DV) and architectural exploration with custom instruction, plus support for the latest RISC-V specifications for Vectors and Bit Manipulation. For more information, or to set up meetings with the Imperas team at the RISC-V Summit Europe 2023, please contact info@imperas.com.
About the RISC-V Summit Europe 2023
For more information, see https://riscv-europe.org/index.html
About Imperas
For more information about Imperas, please see www.imperas.com.
