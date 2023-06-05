Silicon Proven 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core designed for Wireless RF Applications is available for immediate license
June 5, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is proud to announce the release of its ground-breaking 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core, specially designed for Wireless RF applications. This cutting-edge IP Core has been meticulously developed, and thoroughly tested, and is now silicon proven and ready for licensing.
T2M IP’s 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core represents a significant milestone in the field of wireless communication technology. With its exceptional performance and versatility, it empowers semiconductor companies to deliver high-quality, high-speed digital-to-analog conversion capabilities in their wireless RF applications.
Key features of 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core includes:
- Unbeaten Performance: This IP Core supports a resolution of 12 bits and a sampling rate of 1Gsps, ensuring precise and accurate signal conversion, even in the most demanding wireless RF environments.
- Superior Signal Fidelity: By leveraging advanced design techniques and state-of-the-art algorithms, the IP Core achieves exceptional signal fidelity, enabling the reproduction of analog waveforms with remarkable precision and clarity.
- Seamless Integration: 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core seamlessly integrates into existing wireless RF systems, providing a flexible and efficient solution for upgrading and enhancing digital-to-analog conversion capabilities.
- Extensive Compatibility: The IP Core is compatible with a wide range of wireless RF applications, including Wi-Fi, 5G, IoT, radar systems, satellite communications, and more, offering unparalleled versatility and adaptability.
- Proven Reliability: Through rigorous testing and verification processes, the 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core has demonstrated its reliability and robustness, ensuring consistent performance under diverse operating conditions.
T2M IP is committed to supporting the growth and innovation of the wireless communication industry. By providing this state-of-the-art 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core, the company aims to accelerate the development of next-generation wireless RF applications, empowering businesses to meet the ever-increasing demands of connectivity, data transmission, and signal processing.
In addition to 12bit 1Gsps DAC IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes ADC, DAC, PLL, AFE, PMU (LDO, DC-DC, and Sensors), and much more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.
Availability:
These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
