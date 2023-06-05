GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2023 were NT2,149 million, increased 6.7% month-overmonth and also increased 24.6% year-over-year.

Net sales for five months in 2023 totaled NT$10,692 million, increased 33.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2023 2022 MoM (%) YoY (%) May 2,149,206 1,725,349 6.7% 24.6% Year to Date 10,692,458 8,016,120 N/A 33.4%

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

GUC May 2023 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,548,794 72 NRE 578,493 27 Others 21,919 1 Total 2,149,206 100

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





