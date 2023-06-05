GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2023 were NT2,149 million, increased 6.7% month-overmonth and also increased 24.6% year-over-year.
Net sales for five months in 2023 totaled NT$10,692 million, increased 33.4% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|May
|2,149,206
|1,725,349
|6.7%
|24.6%
|Year to Date
|10,692,458
|8,016,120
|N/A
|33.4%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC May 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,548,794
|72
|NRE
|578,493
|27
|Others
|21,919
|1
|Total
|2,149,206
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics Finalize Agreement for New 300mm Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in France
- Microchip Slashes Time to Innovation with Industry's Most Power-Efficient Mid-Range FPGA Industrial Edge Stack, More Core Library IP and Conversion Tools
- Consortium's Move Will Boost RISC-V Ecosystem, Thankfully
- Are Chiplets Enough to Save Moore's Law?
- Andes Technology Showcases Pioneering RISC-V CPU IP Solutions at RISC-V Summit Europe
Most Popular
- Nanusens announces that it can now create ASICs with embedded sensors
- Intel Foundry Services Ushers in a New Era
- Chiplet Pioneer Eliyan Achieves First Silicon in Record Time with Implementation in TSMC 5nm Process, Confirms Most Efficient Chiplet Interconnect Solution in the Multi-Die Era
- MediaTek Partners With NVIDIA to Provide Full-Scale Product Roadmap to the Automotive Industry
- Semidynamics announces largest, fully customisable Vector Unit in the RISC-V market, delivering up to 2048b of computation per cycle for unprecedented data handling
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page