Actions Technology Partners with PUFsecurity to Secure Wireless Bluetooth and IoT Applications

June 6th, 2023 -- Actions Technology, a leading Chinese low-power system-level chip design company specializing in the development, design, and sales of mid-to-high-end intelligent audio SoCs for wireless audio, smart wearables, and intelligent interactions in the IoT industry, has announced a long-term partnership with PUFsecurity Corporation. Through licensing its Root of Trust IP -- PUFrt, PUFsecurity enables Actions to develop secure designs from the hardware level (chip) for its products.

As more electronics in our life are connected, the number of attack surfaces also multiplies. Being the leader in the highly competing Bluetooth and IoT industry, Actions Technology will elevate its product with PUFsecurity's PUFrt for further differentiation with comprehensive protection to IoT device users.

PUFrt is based on Physical Unclonable Function (PUF), which is known as chip fingerprint technology. PUFrt integrates PUF, One Time Programmable (OTP) memory, True Random Number Generator (TRNG), and Anti-tampering designs in one single IP. PUF can generate high-quality and unpredictable random numbers from within the chip, which can be used as keys required for identification, authentication and information encryption. At the same time, PUF reinforces the security of OTP, making it the only True Hardware Root of Trust IP on the market that simultaneously possesses high-quality key generation and secure storage technologies.

"Actions Technology's adoption of PUFrt is a win-win decision. It guarantees the know-how protection of the product design for brand manufacturers, and also provides end-users with more secure personal information protection," said Evans Yang, Executive Vice President of PUFsecurity. "Wireless Bluetooth plays an important role in IoT communication, and chip security is the foundation of information security. Our cooperation can lead the industry to bring more innovation and security, helping system designers build a trust chain foundation based on hardware root of trust technology in the chip design process."

"We are delighted to establish a long-term partnership with PUFsecurity, starting from PUFrt licensing," said Chris Chang, Vice President of R&D at Actions Technology. "Today, the importance of information security is becoming increasingly prominent with the rapid development of intelligent networking technology. We are fully aware of the necessity of providing security guarantees for wireless Bluetooth and IoT applications. This partnership will add differentiation advantages to our products and further consolidate our leading position in the smart IoT industry. We look forward to our partnership bringing innovative and valuable chip and product designs to the wireless Bluetooth and IoT industry, providing downstream service providers and end-users complete life cycle security guarantees."

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory and is dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical acumen and achievements, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity brings PUF-based security to the market. The latest solutions include Secure OTP, Hardware Root-of-Trust Module (PUFrt), Secure Crypto Coprocessor (PUFcc), and Flash Protection Series. PUFsecurity can quickly offer PUF-based security IP solutions with superior performance and cost-efficiency in the wide range of technology platforms with eMemory’s technology support.

For more information please visit: http://www.pufsecurity.com

About Actions Technology

Better chip, better audio visual life! Actions devotes its resources to developing SoCs for low power wireless communication, multimedia processing and other IoT technologies.Over the years Actions has developed a portfolio of IP involving Bluetooth communication, ADC/DAC, power consumption management, high-speed analog interface and audio processing. Customers can leverage Actions’ IP with complete hardware and firmware engineering tools to accelerate the development of end products using Actions IC chips.

For more information please visit: https://www.actions-semi.com





