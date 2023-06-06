UMC Reports Sales for May 2023
Taipei, Taiwan -- June 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2023.
Revenues for May 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
May
|
18,778,488
|
24,433,030
|
-5,654,542
|
-23.14%
|
Jan.-May
|
91,449,371
|
110,652,311
|
-19,202,940
|
-17.35%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
