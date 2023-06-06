VeriSilicon Obtained Bluetooth 5.3 Certification for Its Complete Bluetooth Low Energy Solution

Significantly reducing design risks and accelerating time-to-market for customer’s SoC, deepening VeriSilicon’s deployment in IoT segment

Shanghai China, June 6, 2023-- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its complete Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solution has passed the Bluetooth 5.3 certification issued by Bluetooth SIG. This complete BLE solution integrates VeriSilicon’s self-developed radio frequency (RF) IP, baseband IP, and software protocol stack, offering a one-stop solution compliant with the Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.3. It caters to multiple IoT sectors, including industry, automobile, smart home, smart city, and healthcare, empowering customers to significantly reduce design time, mitigate risks, lower costs, and accelerate time-to-market of their products.

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.3 brings enhancements to the BLE specification, including low-rate connection, periodic advertising, and channel classification, thereby enhancing the wireless coexistence and security of Bluetooth-enabled products. VeriSilicon’s complete BLE solution is based on 22nm FD-SOI process node, and its receiver sensitivity of RF transceiver IP reaches -96dBm or below, while the transmitter delivers a maximum transmitting power of +10dBm. The solution incorporates a low-power digital baseband, supporting multi-level power-saving modes that effectively reduce average system power consumption. Moreover, its protocol stack software has obtained BQB certification, ensuring seamless connectivity with other Bluetooth devices and supporting the general audio framework of the next-generation Bluetooth audio – Low Energy Audio. The solution is highly configurable, supporting various mainstream embedded processor architectures, such as Arm and RISC-V, and operating systems, and comes with comprehensive software development kits, software reference designs and testing tools.

The certified complete BLE solution plays a vital role in VeriSilicon’s IoT wireless connectivity platform. The company has developed multiple low-power and high-performance RF IPs and baseband IPs for IoT applications under 22nm FD-SOI process node and other processes to support diverse wireless technical standards including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and multi-mode GNSS. These IPs have been successfully embedded into a variety of customers’ SoC designs that are now in mass production.

“Obtaining Bluetooth 5.3 certification for our complete BLE solution fully demonstrates VeriSilicon’s advanced and comprehensive design capabilities of wireless connectivity technologies. Building upon this solution, we have established strategic partnership with a leading international MCU manufacturer that has already launched low-power MCU products based on our cooperation,” said Wiseway Wang, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Custom Silicon Platform Division at VeriSilicon. “To address the diverse application scenarios in the IoT area, VeriSilicon has developed robust RF IP product portfolio and platform solutions supporting dual-mode Bluetooth, BLE, NB-IoT, multi-channel GNSS, and 802.11ah, etc. All of our RF IPs have been successfully verified on test chips. Going forward, VeriSilicon will continue deepening our deployment on IoT wireless connectivity technologies to support an even broader range of IoT application scenarios.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to testing and packaging in a short time, and provides high-performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service providers, etc. VeriSilicon’s business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,500 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,300 employees.





