Marquee Semiconductor Acquires Semikunn Technology Services, Expanding Design Services Portfolio

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES -- June 6, 2023 -- Marquee Semiconductor, a leading global provider of connectivity solutions for SoC/Chiplets and FPGAs, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Semikunn Technology Services, a prominent design services company based in India. This strategic move further strengthens Marquee Semiconductor's position as a comprehensive provider of end-to-end semiconductor solutions.

The acquisition of Semikunn Technology Services complements back Marquee Semiconductor's existing expertise and expands its design services portfolio. Semikunn Technology Services has established itself as a trusted name in the semiconductor industry, offering innovative design solutions across various domains. By combining the talents and resources of both companies, Marquee Semiconductor aims to deliver even greater value to its global customer base.

Purna Mohanty, CEO of Marquee Semiconductor, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Semikunn Technology Services to the Marquee Semiconductor family. This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth objectives and strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive connectivity solutions to our customers. Semikunn's talented team and their expertise will play a crucial role in our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Jeetu Ranjan Kar, Founder of Semikunn Technology Services, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition, saying, "Joining forces with Marquee Semiconductor represents an exciting opportunity for the Semikunn team. Marquee's global reach, advanced automation systems, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values. Together, we will be well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge design services and further drive innovation in the semiconductor industry."

The integration of Semikunn Technology Services into Marquee Semiconductor's operations will be seamless, with a focus on preserving and enhancing customer relationships. The combined resources and expertise will enable the development of groundbreaking solutions that address the ever-evolving demands of the semiconductor market.

Marquee Semiconductor is a global company headquartered in Silicon Valley, specializing in connectivity solutions for custom SoC/Chiplets and FPGAs. With a strong focus on innovation, automation, and customer satisfaction, Marquee Semiconductor delivers end-to-end semiconductor solutions across diverse industry verticals. For more information, please visit : https://marqueesemi.com/






