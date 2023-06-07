Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 0.3% Month-to-Month in April

Worldwide chip sales down 21.6% year-to-year; latest industry forecast projects annual downturn of 10.3% in 2023 followed by growth of 11.9% in 2024

WASHINGTON—June 6, 2023— The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $40.0 billion during the month of April 2023, an increase of 0.3% compared to the March 2023 total of $39.8 billion and 21.6% less than the April 2022 total of $50.9 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global sales will decrease 10.3% in 2023 and then rebound with growth of 11.9% in 2023. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“The global semiconductor market remains in a cyclical downturn, exacerbated by sluggish macroeconomic conditions, but month-to-month sales ticked up for the second consecutive month in April, perhaps foreshadowing a continued rebound in the months ahead,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The latest industry forecast projects a double-digit dip in global chip sales for 2023, followed by a strong rebound in 2024.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales in April increased in China (2.9%) and Japan (0.9%), but decreased in Europe (-0.6%), the Americas (-1.0%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.1%). Year-to-year sales in April were up in Europe (2.3%), but down in Japan (-2.3%), the Americas (-20.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-23.9%), and China (-31.4%).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Spring 2023 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects annual global sales will be $515.1 billion in 2023, down from the 2022 sales total of $574.1 billion. In 2024, global sales are projected to reach $576.0 billion, which would be the industry’s highest-ever total. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

