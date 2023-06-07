intoPIX and PlexusAV Pioneer IPMX Standard-Based AV-over-IP Solutions

Limitless Interoperability and Uncompromising Performance: The Power of intoPIX TicoXS FIP and PlexusAV Integration

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- June 7, 2023 – intoPIX is pleased to announce the integration of its advanced TicoXS FIP IP core into the new PlexusAV AVN4 4K transceiver, based on SMPTE ST2110, which eliminates the stress of selecting an AV-over-IP technology by leveraging a standards-based solution.

PlexusAV is a human-focused AV-over-IP ecosystem. Founded in 2023 by Sencore, PlexusAV leverages a standards-based solution to create interoperable, compatible, adaptable, and stress-free solutions. Designed for higher education, large venues, healthcare, enterprise, and other applications, PlexusAV simplifies AV-over-IP by offering multiple versions of encoders and decoders to create an innovative, accessible, and human-centric ecosystem.

intoPIX TicoXS with its new FIP “Flawless Imagine Profile” that extends the JPEG XS coding capabilities, and guarantees a flexible, cost-effective, and premium path to AV-over-IP, delivering the best performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience. It allows microsecond latency with perfect image quality in any situation and with any content. AVoIP interoperability can be guaranteed thanks to the use of open specifications promoted via IPMX, SMPTE ST2110 with the JPEG XS standard.

“PlexusAV did a strategic move by adopting our latest TicoXS FIP core. ProAV manufacturers and integrators can stay ahead of the game with IPMX, JPEG XS, and the new FIP Flawless Imaging Profile delivered by intoPIX”, says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our new lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA sub-system IP cores and our software implementations allow standard-based and sustainable IP-based distribution, extending HD, 4K, and 8K audiovisual content with super-low latency and perfect quality on existing ethernet Cat5e cables.”

"Backed by 70+ years of broadcast history, PlexusAV designs and manufactures customer-centric solutions for modern integrators. We've integrated TicoXS FIP into our eco-system to enhance AV-over-IP system performance and reliability. This partnership enables stress-free, compatible solutions," explains Steven Cogels, Global Director of Business Development at PlexusAV. "PlexusAV's centric design eliminates traditional ecosystem and project design constraints. Combining intoPIX and PlexusAV empowers integrators by avoiding custom ecosystems that limit innovation or require excessive bandwidth."

intoPIX (#A2409) and PlexusAV (#B4181) will both be present at InfoComm from June 14 to 16, 2023, and will be pleased to welcome you to their respective booth.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

About PlexusAV

Powered by 70+ years of broadcast excellence and experience, PlexusAV is a human-focused AV-over-IP ecosystem of versatile and interoperable products. Established in 2023, PlexusAV is a new division of the trusted Sencore, the high-quality broadcast production company. Based on IMPX, PlexusAV eliminates the stress of selecting an AV-over-IP technology by leveraging a standards-based solution. As a result, PlexusAV is building interoperable, compatible, adaptable and stress-free AV-over-IP solutions.

www.plexusav.com





