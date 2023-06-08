Leading Aerospace and Defense Company purchases Interlaken IP core from Comcores

Copenhagen, Denmark -- June 8, 2023 – A leading company in the defense and aerospace industry, has purchased the Interlaken IP core from Comcores to meet its high-speed data transfer requirements. This strategic investment aims to enhance data transfer capabilities in both their Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) implementations utilizing speeds of 256 Gbps.

Interlaken, a lightweight and feature-rich data transfer protocol, will serve as a critical component for transferring data to and from processing chips. Particularly in noisy environments, where data integrity is of paramount importance, the inclusion of Interlaken’s Reed-Solomon Forward Error Correction (RS FEC) will play a vital role.

The decision to adopt Comcores’ High-Speed Interlaken System, capable of up to 2.6 Tbps, was driven by its exceptional performance and reliability, aligning perfectly with the Leading Aerospace and Defense Companys’ commitment to cutting-edge technology solutions.

About Comcores

Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions with a focus on Ethernet, Wireless Fronthaul for ORAN and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-ofthe- art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors and drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.

To know more about our products and solutions please visit us at www.comcores.com






