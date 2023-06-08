Arasan announces the Industry's First CAN FD Light Bus Controller IP

Arasan, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for all things mobile, including automobiles announces the Industry's First CAN FD Light IP Compliant to the CiA 604-1 CAN FD Light specification

Jun 8, 2023 -- San Jose -- Arasan announces the immediate availability of the industry's first Controller Area Network (“CAN”) FD Light IP compliant to the CiA 604-1 CAN FD Light specification. The specification eliminates certain features of the CAN FD specifications which enables the controller IP to be much smaller in Area and reduces design complexity. The maximum throughput is 1 Mbit/second. The CAN FD Light Specification is targeted for low cost applications like smart headlights, heating and air conditioning systems.

Related

CAN FD Light Bus Controller





Arasan’s CAN FD Light controller IP core performs serial communication as per the CIA 604 -1 protocol and supports TT-CAN (ISO 11898- level 1), Time-stamping support. Our CAN FD Light controller IP is designed to increase reliability, faster error reporting, features advanced Error management unit, prevents data loss during transmission and prevents message collisions.

Arasan’s CAN FD Light controller IP cores can be easily integrated with the host processor using standard AMBA APB interfaces or a simple SRAM like interface. Our highly configurable controller core supports programmable Interrupts, data and baud rates, acceptance filters & flexible buffering schemes allows it to be fine tuned to the specific need for the application.

The CAN FD Light IP joins Arasan’s 2nd Generation of the full fledged CAN FD IP controller core announced last year which reduced area and power significantly. Arasan offers a Total CAN FD IP Solution which includes the software stack for both the CAN FD Light IP and CAN FD IP.

Arasan’s CAN IP is 100% architected and designed by Arasan’s in-house team of engineers with customer support direct from the designers who designed the IP. Further, the IP has been designed in the USA enabling us to support projects requiring US security clearance for support personnel. The defense and aerospace sectors in addition to automotive are a major target market for Arasan’s fault tolerant CAN IP.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Arasan’s high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA’s in the mid 90’s to smartphones to today’s Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of “Mobile” with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.





