3D GPU compatible with OpenGL ES (3D Graphics API) and OpenCL (Computing API)
Q1 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grow 9% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – June 6, 2023 – Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 9% year-over-year to US$26.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report. Quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 3%.
“Semiconductor equipment revenue in the first quarter was robust despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging industry environment,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The fundamentals remain healthy for the long-term strategic investments needed to support major technology advancements for AI, automotive, and other growth applications.”
Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:
|
Region
|
1Q2023
|
4Q2022
|
1Q2022
|
1Q (QoQ)
|
1Q (YoY)
|
Taiwan
|
6.93
|
7.98
|
4.88
|
-13%
|
42%
|
China
|
5.86
|
6.36
|
7.57
|
-8%
|
-23%
|
Korea
|
5.62
|
5.80
|
5.15
|
-3%
|
9%
|
North America
|
3.93
|
2.60
|
2.62
|
51%
|
50%
|
Japan
|
1.90
|
2.25
|
1.90
|
-16%
|
0%
|
Europe
|
1.52
|
1.46
|
1.28
|
4%
|
19%
|
Rest of World
|
1.06
|
1.32
|
1.29
|
-20%
|
-18%
|
Total
|
26.81
|
27.78
|
24.69
|
-3%
|
9%
Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2023
Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market
Download a sample of the EMDS report.
For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 0.3% Month-to-Month in April
- M31 Technology: Q1 EPS NT$2.24, Up 75% YoY, Revenue Growth for the 19th Consecutive Month
- DRAM Industry Q1 Revenues Decline 21.2% QoQ, Marking Third Consecutive Quarter of Downturn, Says TrendForce
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 8.7% in First Quarter; March Sales Tick Up Month-to-Month for First Time Since May 2022
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 4% Month-to-Month in February
Breaking News
- TSMC May 2023 Revenue Report
- TSMC Announces the Opening of Advanced Backend Fab 6, Marking a Milestone in the Expansion of 3DFabric™ System Integration Technology
- Cortus Launches ULYSS automotive MCU family
- Infineon's HYPERRAM™ 3.0 memory and Autotalks' 3rd generation chipset drive next-generation automotive V2X applications
- Q1 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grow 9% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
Most Popular
- Nanusens announces that it can now create ASICs with embedded sensors
- Computex 2023 Reveals Taiwan's Critical Role in AI
- Arm SystemReady surpasses 100 certifications, driving standardization where it matters
- Cortus Launches ULYSS automotive MCU family
- Green Hills Software adds support for production-ready RTOS and tools to Imagination Technologies' RISC-V CPUs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page