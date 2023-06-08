Infineon's HYPERRAM™ 3.0 memory and Autotalks' 3rd generation chipset drive next-generation automotive V2X applications
Munich, Germany – June 8, 2023 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Autotalks announced today that the two companies are collaborating to deliver solutions for next-generation V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything communication) applications. In this collaboration, Infineon provides its automotive-grade HYPERRAM™ 3.0 memory to support Autotalks’ TEKTON3 and SECTON3 V2X reference designs.
TEKTON3 is a fully-integrated V2X system-on-chip (SoC) specifically designed for driving actions by connectivity. V2X enables vehicles to communicate with one another and their environment, ultimately leading to improved road safety. Concurrent dual-radio and full V2X software implementations typically require external memory to manage modem and application requirements. HYPERRAM is the memory-of-choice that meets the cost, density and performance requirements for external memories.
With HYPERRAM 3.0, Infineon extends the throughput of its HYPERRAM family to achieve 800 MBps (mega bytes per second) via a x16 HYPERBUS interface. HYPERRAM 3.0 devices are automotive qualified and are the ideal expansion memory solution to complement TEKTON3’s processing needs.
“Infineon’s HYPERRAM and NOR flash memories are ideal pairings for our latest generation of V2X SoCs,” said Amos Freund, Autotalks’ Vice President R&D. “We are excited to team with Infineon, a memory and automotive leader, in order to realize our cutting-edge V2X offering, enabling OEMs to create targeted V2X solutions.”
“With the global V2X market expected to grow at a CAGR over 30 percent in the next five years, this collaboration with Autotalks comes at an ideal time,” said Patrick Le Bihan, Senior Director of Ecosystem Marketing at Infineon. “Our HYPERRAM and NOR Flash memories work seamlessly with Autotalks’ SoCs to deliver a low-cost, high-performance solution to customers in an energy-efficient manner. We are excited to team with a leading provider of V2X devices and look forward to an ongoing collaboration with Autotalks.”
Availability
Infineon’s HYPERRAM 3.0 products are available. More information about the complete solution is available at www.infineon.com/HYPERRAM.
