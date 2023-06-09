TSMC May 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jun. 09, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2023 was approximately NT$176.54 billion, an increase of 19.4 percent from April 2023 and a decrease of 4.9 percent from May 2022. Revenue for January through May 2023 totaled NT$833.07 billion, a decrease of 1.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues May 2023 176,537 April 2023 147,900 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 19.4 May 2022 185,705 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (4.9) January to May 2023 833,070 January to May 2022 849,343 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (1.9)





