Jim Keller on AI, RISC-V, Tenstorrent's Move to Edge IP

VIDEO INTERVIEW

By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (June 9, 2023)

Legendary CPU designer Jim Keller took over as CEO of AI chip company Tenstorrent at the beginning of 2023, after serving as the company’s CTO for two years. His history includes stints at Apple, Tesla and AMD. In recent years, Keller has become an outspoken supporter of RISC-V, and the burgeoning open-source ISA was a key topic for discussion during EE Times’ exclusive video interview.

“My belief is in the next 5 to 10 years, RISC-V will take over all the data centers,” Keller told EE Times, adding that this is especially true for scientific computing and HPC. He said supercomputing could dominate even faster.

