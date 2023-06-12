NoC Silicon IP for RISC-V based chips supporting the TileLink protocol
Jim Keller on AI, RISC-V, Tenstorrent's Move to Edge IP
VIDEO INTERVIEW
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (June 9, 2023)
Legendary CPU designer Jim Keller took over as CEO of AI chip company Tenstorrent at the beginning of 2023, after serving as the company’s CTO for two years. His history includes stints at Apple, Tesla and AMD. In recent years, Keller has become an outspoken supporter of RISC-V, and the burgeoning open-source ISA was a key topic for discussion during EE Times’ exclusive video interview.
“My belief is in the next 5 to 10 years, RISC-V will take over all the data centers,” Keller told EE Times, adding that this is especially true for scientific computing and HPC. He said supercomputing could dominate even faster.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Consortium's Move Will Boost RISC-V Ecosystem, Thankfully
- Tenstorrent Partners with LG to Build AI and RISC-V Chiplets for Smart TVs of the Future
- Tenstorrent Selects Arteris IP for AI High-Performance Computing and Datacenter RISC-V Chiplets
- Arteris and SiFive Partner to Accelerate RISC-V SoC Design of Edge AI Applications
- NSITEXE, OTSL, Kyoto Microcomputer, AXELL, Collaborate to develop RISC-V based Reliable Edge AI platform
Breaking News
- Jim Keller on AI, RISC-V, Tenstorrent's Move to Edge IP
- BrainChip Examines New Approach to Optimizing Time-series Data
- TSMC May 2023 Revenue Report
- TSMC Announces the Opening of Advanced Backend Fab 6, Marking a Milestone in the Expansion of 3DFabric™ System Integration Technology
- Cortus Launches ULYSS automotive MCU family