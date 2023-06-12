SynSense releases the Speck™ Demo kit, enabling users to rapidly deploy and validate event-based neuromorphic vision applications

June 12, 2023 -- SynSense, the world’s leading commercial supplier of ultra-low-power neuromorphic hardware and application solutions, has announced the launch of a Speck™ Demo Kit. This compact development module enables users to quickly and easily deploy and validate their event-based neuromorphic vision applications.

The Kit incorporates SynSense’s ultra-low-power dynamic vision Speck™ module, along with an ultra-low-power Bluetooth controller chip and commonly used peripherals. The Demo Kit serves as a simplified embedded hardware platform, providing early access for users to test and verify neuromorphic application models and create prototypes.

Speck™ demo kit is the latest verification platform introduced by SynSense, following the high-performance neuromorphic HDK, Speck™ Devkit and Xylo™-Audio Devkit. Specifically designed to meet the needs of users in industrial and consumer development, the Speck™ Demo Kit integrates SynSense’s new dynamic vision module and application model resources. It is a cost-effective and user-friendly platform enabling users to explore the unique features of neuromorphic technology and pave the way for further development.

Speck™ Demo kit is currently available for pre-order. Interested parties can request more information by contacting SynSense: Contact | SynSense

Speck™ Demo kit

Price: $199

The delivery contents include:

2x Speck™ modules (with lens focal lengths of 3.62mm and 1.98mm)

1x IOT (BLE) board

1x 150mAh lithium battery

1x Micro USB 2.0 cable

Key Features:

Powered by SynSense’s dynamic vision SoC, Speck™

Equipped with ultra-low-power Bluetooth controller, supporting BLE 5.0

Supports both Speck™ active configuration mode (default) and passive configuration mode with user-stored applications

4×4 LED array and active buzzer for displaying application results directly

Supports USB and lithium battery power supply, with built-in lithium battery charging management in the MCU

Reserved system reset button, JTAG, UART, and 2 user buttons for supporting embedded system secondary development

Reserved (unpopulated) IR receiver/transmitter circuit, RS485 circuit, motor drive circuit, and other peripherals and external connectors

The Speck™ SoC is a fully-integrated, multi-core, single-chip sensor+processor featuring an integrated 128*128 DVS (Dynamic Vision Sensor) imaging array for real-time low-power vision processing for mobile and IOT applications. It performs intelligent scene analysis at micro-power levels (<10mW) with real-time response (<200ms). It is fully configurable with a network capacity of 0.32 million neurons. The ultra-low-power and ultra-low-latency capabilities of Speck™ pave the way for always-on IOT and edge-computing applications such as gesture recognition, face and object detection, tracking and surveillance.

Currently more than 100 industry customers, universities and research institutes are using SynSense boards and software to design, build and deploy applications using spiking neural networks. The Speck™ Demo kit further demonstrates SynSense’s commitment to providing cutting-edge brain-inspired technology platforms and contributing to the expansion of neuromorphic technology.

For customers wanting to learn about SNNs (Spiking Neural Networks) and building neuromorphic computing applications, we welcome you to explore our hardware and application development kits for Speck™ and Xylo™-Audio chip families. For more details, please contact: Contact | SynSense

About SynSense

SynSense is a world-leading neuromorphic engineering company. SynSense provides custom-tailored, ultra-low-power silicon design solutions for industrial and consumer machine-learning inference applications. As a “full-stack” neuromorphic engineering company, SynSense delivers complete solutions, including custom IP, hardware, and software configurations to meet specific application needs. SynSense was founded in March 2017 in Zürich Switzerland, based on ground-breaking advances in neuromorphic computing hardware developed at the Institute of Neuroinformatics of the University of Zurich and the ETH Zurich.





