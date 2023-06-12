Apple completes its ARM lineup with 5nm, 134billion transistor M2 Ultra

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (June 5, 2023)

Apple has completed its range of ARM-based chips with the M2 Ultra, its largest to date with 134bn transistors.

As previously suggested, the M2 Ultra uses Apple’s UltraFusion interconnect and silicon interposer to combine two of the M2 Max die with a unified memory architecture. This has 10,000 signals, providing over 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth to support up to 192GB of memory capacity, 50 percent more than M1 Ultra, with 800GB/s of memory bandwidth, twice that of M2 Max.

Click here to read more ...







