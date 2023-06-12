Securing Embedded Systems - Making it the Norm
Robert Huntley, EETimes Europe (June 8, 2023)
Experts from Cybellum, Emproof and Nordic Semiconductor explain what the future holds for implementing security in embedded devices and what the development community needs to make incorporating security become the norm.
The term ‘security’ has become so overused recently that, in many ways, it’s challenging to know what it really means for embedded systems. Securing an embedded system might not have the glitz and glamour of edge machine learning, but the impact of getting it wrong or not doing it at all could be catastrophic for a company and its brands. We ask three experts from Cybellum, Emproof and Nordic Semiconductor what the future holds for implementing security in embedded devices and what the development community needs to make incorporating security become the norm.
What does security mean from an embedded perspective?
