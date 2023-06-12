Intel German fab in doubt
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 12, 2023)
Intel may not be building a fab complex in Germany after it asked for higher subsidies from the German government.
“There is no more money available in the budget,” the German finance minister Christian Lindner (pictured) told the FT, “we are trying to consolidate the budget right now, not expand it.”
