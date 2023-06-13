Tachyum Among Recipients of 8.1 Billion Euro IPCEI Grant

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 – Tachyum™ is one of 56 companies from 14 European Union countries selected to share in an up to 8.1 billion euro public grant as part of a recently announced Important Project of Common European Interest in Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI ME/CT). As part of the funding, the European Commission has agreed to provide Tachyum with 26.4 million euros to accelerate the delivery of the Prodigy 2 Universal Processor.

The IPCEI ME/CT project supports research, innovation and the first industrial deployment of microelectronics and communication technologies across the value chain – from materials and tools to chip design and manufacturing processes. The IPCEI is part of a wider EC effort to ensure a greener, digital, more secure, resilient and sovereign European economy.

Tachyum is participating in IPCEI with the project “Accelerating Prodigy 2 HPC/AI, an EU processor,” which addresses a fundamental tenet of the multi-national program – the need for a competitive EU processor. This grant will accelerate Prodigy 2 processor for HPC/AI in a 3-nanometer fabrication process, which will enable exa-scale HPC and zetta-scale AI for Europe.

“Tachyum is pleased to be among the highly ambitious IPCEI projects chosen to help propel the EU beyond what the market currently offers and enable major improvements in the development of sovereign technologies,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Strengthening Europe’s capacity to develop the next generation of processors and semiconductors is key to ensuring the region’s competitiveness while addressing key environmental and societal challenges.”

Prodigy delivers a revolutionary new architecture that unifies the functionality of CPU, GPGPU, and TPU into a single chip. As a Universal Processor, Prodigy provides both the high performance required for cloud and HPC/AI workloads within a single architecture. Because of its utility for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains.

By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

The IPCEI involves 68 projects from 56 companies. These direct participants will closely cooperate through more than 180 envisaged cross-border collaborations. In addition to the 8.1 billion euros in public funding, an additional 13.7 billion euros is expected in private investments. Additional information about the IPCEI ME/CT aid is available on the European Commission website

About Tachyum

