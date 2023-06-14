Exec tried to set up copy-cat Samsung fab in China

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 12, 2023)

A 28-year veteran of the Korean chip industry with stints at Samsung and Hynix has been arrested and indicted for a failed attempt to set up a copycat Samsung fab a mile away from a genuine Samsung fan in Xian, China.

The project, which was backed by an unnamed Taiwanese company, collapsed through lack of funds. The backer had originally promised $6 billion.

