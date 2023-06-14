Intel talking to Arm about becoming an anchor investor in Arm IPO
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 13, 2023)
Intel is reported to be in talks with Arm about becoming an anchor investor in the IPO planned for the autumn.
An anchor investor sets a price for a block of shares in an IPO and is guaranteed an allotment of shares when the IPO happens.
