proteanTecs Achieves ASIL-B Automotive Functional Safety Certification

Monitoring IP for advanced SoCs meets Automotive Safety Integrity Level B of the ISO 26262 standard

MUNICH-- June 14, 2023 -- GSA EUROPEAN EXECUTIVE FORUM – proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that the company’s IP for system-on-chip (SoC) health and performance monitoring and die-to-die interconnect monitoring has received Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) certification. Part of the ISO 26262 functional safety standard, ASIL-B readiness certification is awarded after a detailed evaluation of the hardware design and an architectural metrics assessment.

Automotive manufacturers and OEMs rely on proteanTecs’ predictive on-chip monitoring solutions to assure performance, quality and reliability of their advanced SoCs and electronic control units (ECUs) in autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity and in-vehicle infotainment applications. proteanTecs’ Agents are the deep data generator behind the company’s software stack. The data from these Agents is processed by machine-learning algorithms to provide advanced analytics on-cloud, on-board, and in-chip. The company provides targeted applications for various needs, including predictive maintenance, continuous performance monitoring, power reduction, mission-profile monitoring, and more. For chiplet-based designs, proteanTecs’ die-to-die interconnect monitoring solution offers high-resolution visibility into high-bandwidth interfaces and provides 100-percent lane and pin coverage, at test and in mission-mode.

“With the increasing complexity of automotive technology, it’s more important than ever for automotive manufacturers to have the right data to ensure the safety and reliability of their electronic systems,” said Gal Carmel, proteanTecs’ executive VP and GM of automotive. “Achieving ASIL-B readiness certification furthers our commitment to supporting mission-critical systems and is a significant milestone in our long-term standardization strategy.”

The ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, international organization dedicated to developing standards for health and safety, quality management, environmental and energy management, and IT security, among other areas. ISO 26262 aims to set an automotive-specific international standard for safety-critical components, and provides a framework for developing safety-related electronic and electrical systems installed in road vehicles.

proteanTecs will be presenting its automotive monitoring solutions in a keynote presentation at the GSA European Executive Forum in Munich on June 15. Register here to join.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





