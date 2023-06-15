Nanusens secures first IP license for its revolutionary MEMS-in-ASICs™ sensor technology

Paignton, UK – June 15, 2023 -- Nanusens, a fabless semiconductor company supplying novel MEMS sensors built inside CMOS, has announced the first IP license agreement for its MEMS-in-ASICs technology with Azoteq, a pioneer in high volume sensor fusion ICs used in industrial and consumer applications.

Nanusens technology enables its MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) IP sensor structures to be made at the same time within a chip as other IP on the ASIC using standard CMOS processes, resulting in ASICs with embedded MEMS sensors. This breakthrough of the integration of sensor solutions as IP blocks offers dramatic reductions in costs and size as it completely replaces the current solution of discrete sensor packages.

Dr Josep Montanyà, CEO of Nanusens, said, “Azoteq is one of a number of companies that recently received samples of our 3D accelerometer that were created using an IP block within an ASIC. Azoteq is the first to sign an IP license and we plan to announce several more license deals soon.”

Dr Dieter Mellet, Azoteq’s CTO, commented, “Our business is based on creating multi-sensor solutions for customers who often need to include many sensors into space-constrained applications. Nanusens technology enables monolithic integration of MEMS within an IC and is perfect for us as we can now embed an array of 3D accelerometers into an existing IC, providing cost, power and space saving to our customers over current solutions available today further expanding our ProxFusion® offering.”

Nanusens is finalizing a successful Crowdcube fundraise on the 16 of June 2023 to provide the funds to port this technology to a range of smaller process nodes to meet customer requirements. Further details on how to invest starting from £10 are at https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/nanusens/pitches/bdpADb. It is also possible to invest directly with amounts starting at £20,000.

Nanusens 3D accelerometer being tested by Dr Montanyà

About Azoteq www.azoteq.com

Azoteq is a pioneer in multi-sensor technologies. With two decades of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering has now been expanded to include ProxFusion® multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The first generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect and inductive sensing. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centres in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and the USA.

About Nanusens™ www.nanusens.com

Founded in 2014 by Dr Josep Montanyà and Dr Marc Llamas, Nanusens is a fabless semiconductor company supplying novel MEMS sensors and RF devices built inside CMOS, headquartered in Paignton, Devon, England with Research and Development offices in Barcelona, Spain and Shenzen, China. It leverages the research and expertise developed by the founders’ previous company, Baolab Microsystems. Nanusens is VC funded by Inveready (www.inveready.com/venture-capital/), Caixa Capital Risc (www.caixacapitalrisc.es/en/) and Dieco Capital (www.dieco-capital.com), and several, ultra-high net worth investors. Nanusens has won the Disruptive Innovation of the Year and Emerging Technology Company of the Year at the 2019 TechWorks Awards and Best Campaign of the Year at the 2019 Elektra Awards.





