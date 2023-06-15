Droop response system IP made available for SoC designs

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (June 14, 2023)

A new off-the-shelf synthesizable IP is available for system-on-chip (SoC) designs: an integrated droop response system. Besides detecting and responding to voltage droops, the IP incorporates extensive monitoring and observability features to facilitate valuable insight into silicon health and lifecycle management.

Movellus also claims that its IP platform simultaneously addresses the challenges of voltage droop and enables fine-grained dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS) capability, significantly reducing the power consumption of complex SoC while increasing their operational reliability. The Sunnyvale, California-based company is targeting this IP solution at the complex, power-sensitive SoCs and claims it enables a power saving of more than 10%.

