MosChip's strategic initiatives in India's rising semiconductor market: acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations
Prasanth Aby Thomas, DIGITIMES, Bangalore (June 13, 2023)
India's push for increased domestic production of semiconductors has caught the attention of numerous prominent design service companies, who anticipate a potential boost in demand. MosChip, a leading player in the sector, is among those prepared to respond to this opportunity. In a recent dialogue with Digitimes Asia, Srinivasa Kakumanu, the Executive Vice President of the Semiconductor Business Unit at MosChip, shared the company's plans to focus on specific domains, such as embedded software and AI/ML.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- MosChip Technologies Appoints Semiconductor Industry Veteran, DVR Murthy As "Vice President of Strategic Initiatives" to Implement and Execute Expanded Solution Offerings
- TowerJazz Signs MOU for Process Transfers and Projects in India and Brazil, Targeting India's Emerging Semiconductor Market
- Avery Design Partners with Marquee Semiconductor to Provide Sales, Support in India, and Deepens its Relationship to Prime Marquee's SoC Solution Platform
- WiSig Networks License CEVA's Cellular IoT Technology to Serve the India Market
- MosChip announces acquisitions to strengthen Semiconductor Business Unit & CEO appointment
Breaking News
- Samsung fab cobbling IP offerings for data-intensive SoCs
- Simplifying the Analog and Mixed-Signal IC Design Process
- MosChip's strategic initiatives in India's rising semiconductor market: acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations
- Droop response system IP made available for SoC designs
- Global Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue Reaches Record $73 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports
Most Popular
- Jim Keller on AI, RISC-V, Tenstorrent's Move to Edge IP
- Nanusens announces that it can now create ASICs with embedded sensors
- Synopsys and Samsung Collaborate to Deliver Broad IP Portfolio Across All Advanced Samsung Foundry Processes
- Chiplets advancing one design breakthrough at a time
- Global 300mm Fab Equipment Spending Forecast to Reach Record $119 Billion in 2026, SEMI Reports