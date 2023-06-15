MosChip's strategic initiatives in India's rising semiconductor market: acquisitions, collaborations, and innovations

Prasanth Aby Thomas, DIGITIMES, Bangalore (June 13, 2023)

India's push for increased domestic production of semiconductors has caught the attention of numerous prominent design service companies, who anticipate a potential boost in demand. MosChip, a leading player in the sector, is among those prepared to respond to this opportunity. In a recent dialogue with Digitimes Asia, Srinivasa Kakumanu, the Executive Vice President of the Semiconductor Business Unit at MosChip, shared the company's plans to focus on specific domains, such as embedded software and AI/ML.

