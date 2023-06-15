Simplifying the Analog and Mixed-Signal IC Design Process
By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EEWeb (June 14, 2023)
Analog and mixed-signal (AMS) circuit design typically involves designing components like amplifiers, filters and data converters, which can be complex and time-consuming, often requiring manual design expertise and iterations.
This article is focused on the revolutionary approach to the design of AMS circuits developed by Agile Analog. This U.K.-based semiconductor company simplifies and accelerates this process with its scalable platform.
By automating parts of the design process, Agile Analog makes the analog design more accessible to a broader range of engineers, including those without extensive expertise in analog circuit design. The main goal is to enable faster and more reliable development of analog ICs, crucial for various applications, including telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics and internet-of-things devices.
