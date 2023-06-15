Samsung fab cobbling IP offerings for data-intensive SoCs
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (June 15, 2023)
Samsung Foundry is on the offense, this time by cobbling IP partnerships to help design engineers build complex system-on-chips (SoCs) for multiple process generations. A broad portfolio of IPs on Samsung’s fab platforms is also expected to help accelerate silicon success in highly demanding SoC designs for artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, high-performance computing (HPC), networking, and storage applications.
These announcements are significant amid the flurry of collaboration activities on the part of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), which has also been in the news for its PowerVia breakthrough, the first backside power delivery mechanism for 2-nm chips, which Intel is expected to make available next year ahead of archrivals TSMC and Samsung Foundry. All the while, TSMC has been going as strong as ever, both on semiconductor manufacturing technology and IP ecosystem frontiers.
