Cadence Announces $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
SAN JOSE, Calif.— June 13, 2023 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with HSBC Bank USA, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Cadence common stock.
Under the ASR agreement, Cadence will receive an initial share delivery of approximately 600,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled in the third quarter of 2023 upon completion of the repurchases. The final number of shares that Cadence will repurchase under the ASR agreement will be based on Cadence’s daily volume-weighted average share prices during the term of the ASR agreement, less a discount.
About Cadence
Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design™ strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.
