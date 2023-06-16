M31 Has Expanded MIPI IP Portfolio, Successfully Validated 7nm MIPI C/D PHY Combo IP

June 16, 2023 -- Hsinchu, Taiwan – M31 Technonolgy Corporation (M31), a global professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider, announced that the MIPI C/D-PHY Combo IP has completed 7nm silicon validation and also has been taped out on 5nm process. This silicon-proven C-PHY and D-PHY IP complies with D-PHY v2.5 and C-PHY v2.0 specifications and uses a combination of low-power and cost-effective technologies to provide a low-risk solution for high-resolution imaging and display SoCs. It meets the stringent functional safety and reliability requirements of advanced driver assistance systems and in-vehicle infotainment applications, and supports the latest MIPI display and camera specification key functions that can be combined with MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI-2 controllers for image sensors and displays in a variety of display applications, including mobile devices, AR/VR/MR and automotive systems.

The global smart vehicle cabin market continues to heat up, and automotive systems are rapidly evolving towards user-centered and humanized designs. In order to enhance active driving safety, the design of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is becoming increasingly complex. Automated vision systems such as parking assistance, driver monitoring, blind spot detection, night vision, and vehicle safety systems have become the core focus of development, where MIPI technology is widely used in cameras, sensors, and displays within these systems. Additionally, the increasing use of MIPI connectivity in the center console and in-vehicle infotainment system (IVI system) for augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUD) and high-resolution displays, further highlighting the importance of MIPI in the automotive display field. M31 provides a rich portfolio of MIPI camera and display-related IP solutions that can be quickly integrated into SoCs to meet various design requirements. The M31 MIPI C/D-PHY Combo IP provides D-PHY v2.5 and C-PHY v2.0 compliant specifications, allowing users to configure the physical layer of the combo as D-PHY or C-PHY mode, while complying with PPI interface standards for seamless integration with CIS-2 or DSI controllers, supporting up to 4-channel total bandwidth of 54.72Gbps. It also further supports Alternate Low-Power (ALP) data mode, which significantly improves the overall transmission efficiency compared to traditional low-speed data mode, while maintaining extremely low power consumption design to maximize the device's power supply time under battery power. Furthermore, the IP portfolio can share part of the circuitry, thus reducing the area of die and I/O pins, and providing extremely fast connectivity with low latency and high bandwidth through less wiring, which can further improve the performance of ADAS.

Mr. Jerome Hung, Vice President of R&D, stated, “M31's professional technical team has established rich collaborative experiences with multimedia chip design companies specializing in display technology, intelligent image detection, and even automotive electronic chip design companies. For chips in the fast-growing ADAS market, M31 provides silicon-proven MIPI IP, along with professional technical support and integration services, enabling customers to deploy the latest MIPI interfaces in their SoCs with lower risk and faster time-to-market.” As a professional supplier of MIPI IP solutions, M31 has built a comprehensive measurement infrastructure, from signal quality analysis, electrical characteristic measurements to system compatibility testing, to ensure that each design complies with functional safety standards, providing high-quality IP that meets ISO 26262 functional safety verification and AEC-Q100 reliability standards for automotive applications.

About M31 Technology

M31 Technology Corporation (6643-TW) is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. M31 is honored to have received the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP for five years in a row. The company was founded in 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. By virtue of substantial experiences in IP development, IC design, electronic design automation fields, and IP integration service, the main products include High-Speed Interface IP designs such as USB, PCIe, MIPI, SATA, and SerDes; Foundation IP such as standard cell library, memory compiler, GPIO, and OPPA library solutions; Analog IP such as ADC, PLL, LDO, and PVT sensor. And continue to expand product portfolios such as processor hardcore IP as well as integration of interface PHY and controller. Learn more at m31tech.com






