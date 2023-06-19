Chips Acts' Role in Reshaping a Global Industry
Sriram Viswanathan, Celesta Capital
EETimes, June 16, 2023
While the U.S. and EU chip initiatives are a promising step forward, the capital influx alone is not a silver bullet.
As the world has navigated multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in recent years, one thing has become clear to global leaders: Semiconductors are indispensable.
Why chips, and why now?
Every aspect of modern life is touched by semiconductors. From consumer devices to automobiles, aviation, manufacturing, scientific research and even advanced military hardware, chips are increasingly woven into the fabric of our digital world. Indeed, the engines of today’s industries, economies and national security are powered by semiconductors. This means the control and reliability of our chip supply chains have taken on a new level of strategic importance. Furthermore, every sovereign government of any scale has no choice but to view semiconductors as a key element of national security and strategic advantage—or as a potential weakness.
