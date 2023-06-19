Introducing T2M's Key IP Cores Empowering AI Chipsets and unleashing the true AI Potential

June 19, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s IP Cores empowering AI chipsets with IP cores in varied process technologies in major Fabs. T2M’s IP solutions are designed to enable high-speed data transfer and connectivity in AI/ML System-on-Chip (SoC) designs for enabling efficient processing and execution of AI algorithms to bring AI capabilities to a wide range of applications, including autonomous vehicles, smart devices, and healthcare systems.

A critical parameter for AI SoCs is a high-level interface system to facilitate seamless communication between AI chips and other system components. They encompass IPs for standard interfaces like PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) and high-speed serial interfaces like DDR (Double Data Rate), USB and Ethernet which ensure efficient data transfer and interoperability. Along with the High-speed interfaces, Memory IPs are crucial for storing and accessing large volumes of data in AI chips. They encompass various types of memory, these include High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), static random-access memory (SRAM), and Non-Volatile Memory (NVM). Memory IPs are designed to provide high-speed and low-latency data access, critical for AI workloads that involve extensive data processing and model parameter storage. High-speed interfaces along with Power management IPs optimize the energy consumption of AI chips. These IPs include Voltage Regulators, power monitoring, and power management units that efficiently distribute power within the chip. By reducing power consumption and managing power resources effectively, these IPs contribute to energy efficiency and longer battery life in AI-enabled devices.

Another key IP cores for AI SoCs is: Data conversion IPs, which are responsible for converting analog signals into digital signals and vice versa. These IPs include Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) and Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs). Data conversion IPs are essential for AI chips that process analog sensor data, enabling accurate and precise measurements for tasks such as computer vision or speech recognition, which are aided by various sensors, such as image sensors, audio sensors, environmental sensors, and motion sensors, into AI SoCs, enabling input from the physical world for AI processing. Complimenting this are Audio and Video Codecs, enabling AI SoCs to process and encode/decode audio and video data for tasks like speech recognition, video analysis, and multimedia applications.

T2M’s IP Cores boasts a high-level of debugging and testing aid in the development and validation of AI chips. They provide essential functionalities such as built-in self-test (BIST), scan chains, and on-chip debug interfaces…enabling efficient testing, validation, and diagnosis of AI chip functionality, ensuring high quality and reliability in production.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

