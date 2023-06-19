MosChip Announces the appointment of Semiconductor Industry Veteran Dr. Naveed Ahmed Sherwani to the Board of Directors

Santa Clara, CA, - June 19, 2023 - MosChip Technologies, a semiconductor and system design services company, announced that Dr. Naveed Sherwani has been appointed as "Non-Executive Director" of the Company.

Dr. Sherwani has decades of experience in entrepreneurship, technical engineering and general management. Dr. Sherwani currently serves as Chairman, President and CEO of RapidSilicon, a leading FPGA company, in addition to serving on multiple boards and advisor to several companies.

Prior to this role, he served as chairman, president and CEO of SiFive, a leader in RISC-V. He also serves as chairman of several companies, including StarFive and LeapFive. In addition, he served as chair, RISC-V strategic alliances at RISC-V international.

Dr. Sherwani started his first company, when he was only 18 years old. He has founded and co-founded multiple companies. Prior to joining SiFive, he founded PeerNova, a company focused on technology solutions Based on blockchain technology. Dr. Sherwani served as Chairman, President and CEO of PeerNova.

Prior to PeerNova, Dr. Sherwani co-founded Open-Silicon, a leading provider of ASIC solutions. Under his leadership, Open-Silicon designed over 300 ASICs. Prior to Open Silicon, as the founder and General Manager of Intel Microelectronics Services, he pioneered Open methodology for ASICs. He also founded Brite Semi, a leading ASIC solution provider in China/APAC.

He has served on the boards of various companies, including Touchstone Semiconductor, and Integration associates (sold to Silicon Labs). Dr. Sherwani worked at Intel for nearly a decade, where he co-architected the Intel microprocessor design methodology and design environment used in several microprocessors and received the prestigious Intel achievement Award in 1997.

Dr. Sherwani is a noted author having authored several books and over 100 articles on various aspects of VLSI Physical Design Automation and ASICs. Dr. Sherwani served as a Professor at Western Michigan University, where his research focused on ASICs, EDA, Combinatorics, graph algorithms and parallel computing. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“MosChip has made significant progress in both Semiconductor and Embedded product development services and looking at expanding our foot print in turn-key ASIC and ASSP development. We are very excited to have Dr. Naveed Sherwani on our board as his track record and knowledge will be a huge help in formulating our strategy and expansion” said, MosChip’s MD and CEO, Mr. Venkata Simhadri.

About MosChip

MosChip Technologies is a publicly traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 1300+ engineers located in Silicon Valley-USA, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. MosChip provides turn-key digital and mixed-signal ASICs, design services, SerDes IP, and embedded system design solutions. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit moschip.com





